Northern Trust Corp Boosts Holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 615,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,250 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.81% of Andersons worth $24,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Andersons during the fourth quarter valued at $728,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Andersons in the fourth quarter worth about $591,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Andersons by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 232,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,364,000 after buying an additional 12,792 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Andersons in the fourth quarter worth about $2,744,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Andersons by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 353,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,315,000 after buying an additional 44,022 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANDE shares. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Andersons from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Andersons in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Andersons in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Insider Transactions at Andersons

In other news, VP Weston Heide sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,104 shares in the company, valued at $772,992. This represents a 4.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of ANDE stock opened at $34.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.73. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $55.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.45.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Andersons’s payout ratio is currently 24.61%.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

