Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,658,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,230 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Magnite were worth $26,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Magnite during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Magnite by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. 73.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MGNI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Magnite from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Magnite from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Magnite from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Magnite has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.62.

In other news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 15,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $244,109.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 458,386 shares in the company, valued at $7,219,579.50. This trade represents a 3.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Patrick Buckley sold 10,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $201,381.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 370,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,088,774.54. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,276 shares of company stock worth $545,491 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGNI stock opened at $15.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.86. Magnite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $21.29. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Magnite had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $145.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Magnite’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

