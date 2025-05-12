Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Position in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,791,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530,962 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Crescent Energy were worth $26,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 37,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 33,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 24,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. 52.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Crescent Energy to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Williams Trading set a $16.00 price objective on Crescent Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Crescent Energy Trading Up 2.5%

CRGY opened at $8.58 on Monday. Crescent Energy has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $16.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. Crescent Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $950.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.55 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Crescent Energy will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Crescent Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Crescent Energy’s payout ratio is currently -106.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Energy Aggregator Independence sold 2,948,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $29,221,844.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Duginski acquired 4,000 shares of Crescent Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.38 per share, for a total transaction of $41,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 233,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,840.66. This represents a 1.74% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 24,932 shares of company stock worth $263,219. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Energy Profile

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

Featured Stories

