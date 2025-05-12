Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 763,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,997 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $24,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSBC. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in WesBanco by 807.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in WesBanco by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in WesBanco by 668.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Price Performance

Shares of WSBC opened at $30.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.81. WesBanco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $37.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.75.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $253.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.63 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 6.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is currently 96.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on WSBC. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of WesBanco from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of WesBanco from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WesBanco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.71.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

