Northern Trust Corp Buys 10,716 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 939,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in News were worth $28,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NWS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of News by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 496,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,889,000 after purchasing an additional 249,659 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of News by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of News by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of News by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in News during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $823,000. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NWS stock opened at $32.57 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.23. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.65. News Co. has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $35.25.

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). News had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that News Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of News to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

