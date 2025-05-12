Northern Trust Corp Buys 15,770 Shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 335,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,770 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.47% of Nuvalent worth $26,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,621,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Artia Global Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 1,221.8% during the 4th quarter. Artia Global Partners LP now owns 204,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,973,000 after acquiring an additional 188,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,411,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James Richard Porter sold 27,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $2,118,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,541,404.52. This trade represents a 9.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $156,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 216,522 shares in the company, valued at $16,981,820.46. This represents a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,000 shares of company stock worth $6,185,150. 12.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVL opened at $69.85 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 1.42. Nuvalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.54 and a twelve month high of $113.51.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($0.04). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NUVL shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised Nuvalent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvalent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

