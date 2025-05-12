Northern Trust Corp Buys 290,134 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,914,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,134 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.74% of Organon & Co. worth $28,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 238.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 84,136 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,263,000. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 453.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 100,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 82,372 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 36,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 21,122 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 262,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after buying an additional 58,378 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OGN opened at $8.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 2.62, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.87 and its 200-day moving average is $14.62. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 431.62%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Organon & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 2.78%.

In other Organon & Co. news, VP Daniel Karp acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $28,840.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 46,669 shares in the company, valued at $384,552.56. This represents a 8.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kirke Weaver acquired 8,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $74,094.45. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 52,489 shares in the company, valued at $483,423.69. The trade was a 18.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 102,345 shares of company stock worth $902,430 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OGN shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. TD Cowen upgraded Organon & Co. to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Organon & Co. from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

