Northern Trust Corp Buys 3,422 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 183,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $27,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MYRG. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 470.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of MYR Group in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 697.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in MYR Group by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYR Group stock opened at $155.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.52 and a 200 day moving average of $136.77. MYR Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.60 and a 12 month high of $168.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 67.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.27. MYR Group had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $833.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of MYR Group from $124.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of MYR Group from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on MYR Group from $164.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MYR Group from $157.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.40.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

