Northern Trust Corp Buys 55,264 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 289,228 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,264 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $26,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Amedisys by 1,317.8% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 87,719 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,964,000 after acquiring an additional 81,532 shares during the period. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,522,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at about $590,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC lifted its stake in Amedisys by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

AMED has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $95.36 on Monday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.15 and a 52 week high of $98.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.65.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $594.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.43 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

