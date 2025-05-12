Northern Trust Corp Buys 55,930 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 929,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,930 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.09% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $25,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 405,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,163,000 after buying an additional 197,067 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 410,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,305,000 after buying an additional 12,142 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,850,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 229,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

SBCF stock opened at $24.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.97. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.41 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.32%.

SBCF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

