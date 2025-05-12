Northern Trust Corp Buys 771,017 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,600,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 771,017 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $26,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESRT. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 143.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 262,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 154,920 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,709,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,642,000 after buying an additional 93,539 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,844,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,800,000 after buying an additional 461,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,720,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,394,000 after buying an additional 90,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Down 0.4%

Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $7.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $11.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.60.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $154.54 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Empire State Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas P. Durels sold 12,500 shares of Empire State Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $101,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,307 shares in the company, valued at $602,629.77. The trade was a 14.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 30,122 shares of company stock worth $242,761 in the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Empire State Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.