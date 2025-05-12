Northern Trust Corp Grows Stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,470,701 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 520,053 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.85% of Transocean worth $28,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in Transocean by 60.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,623,924 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $6,902,000 after buying an additional 609,681 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Transocean by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 42,803 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 9,361 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Transocean by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,332 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Transocean during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Transocean by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116,736 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 28,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Transocean news, EVP Roderick James Mackenzie sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $49,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 362,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,135.43. The trade was a 5.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Transocean from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Transocean from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Transocean from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Transocean from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $5.00 target price on Transocean and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Transocean has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.63.

Transocean Stock Up 4.8%

Transocean stock opened at $2.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Transocean Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $6.38. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -3.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.46.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.92 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. Transocean’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transocean Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

