Northern Trust Corp Has $25.08 Million Holdings in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 776,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,911 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Leonardo DRS were worth $25,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Leonardo DRS during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Leonardo DRS during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leonardo DRS

In other news, COO John Baylouny sold 3,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $112,786.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 137,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,564.68. This represents a 2.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Lynn III sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $1,471,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,738,810.80. This trade represents a 12.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,831 shares of company stock valued at $3,140,043 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Leonardo DRS Stock Performance

Shares of DRS stock opened at $41.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.85, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.95. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $42.62.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.72 million. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 10.37%. Leonardo DRS’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Leonardo DRS announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Leonardo DRS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. Leonardo DRS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Leonardo DRS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Leonardo DRS from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BTIG Research set a $49.00 target price on shares of Leonardo DRS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Leonardo DRS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leonardo DRS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

