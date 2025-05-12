Northern Trust Corp Has $25.23 Million Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,209,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 270,002 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $25,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on JBLU shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered JetBlue Airways from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on JetBlue Airways from $5.25 to $4.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on JetBlue Airways from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JetBlue Airways news, CFO Ursula L. Hurley sold 15,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,747.50. The trade was a 26.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JetBlue Airways Price Performance

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $4.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.67 and its 200 day moving average is $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.18. JetBlue Airways Co. has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $8.31.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 8.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

About JetBlue Airways

(Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.