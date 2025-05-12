Northern Trust Corp Has $27.03 Million Stock Holdings in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 790,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,170 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in HashiCorp were worth $27,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 331.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HashiCorp by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in HashiCorp by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in HashiCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in HashiCorp by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on HashiCorp in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

HashiCorp Price Performance

HashiCorp stock opened at $34.78 on Monday. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.75 and a 12 month high of $34.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.02 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.35.

HashiCorp Company Profile

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

