Northern Trust Corp Has $27.70 Million Stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,422 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,762 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Albany International were worth $27,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AIN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 3,380.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 849,379 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,925,000 after purchasing an additional 824,975 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Albany International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,181,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Albany International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,044,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Albany International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,349,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Albany International by 552.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 260,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,824,000 after buying an additional 220,504 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albany International alerts:

Albany International Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:AIN opened at $65.62 on Monday. Albany International Corp. has a 52 week low of $57.71 and a 52 week high of $95.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.67.

Albany International Announces Dividend

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Albany International had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $288.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is 43.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Albany International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Albany International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Albany International from $104.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Albany International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albany International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on Albany International

Albany International Profile

(Free Report)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.