Northern Trust Corp Has $27.89 Million Stock Holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 282,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,518 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.36% of Materion worth $27,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Materion by 307.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Materion by 269.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Materion by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Materion by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Materion in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Materion alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Materion in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $160,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,099.20. This trade represents a 13.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Materion Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:MTRN opened at $75.27 on Monday. Materion Co. has a 12 month low of $69.10 and a 12 month high of $123.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.55 and a beta of 0.85.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Materion had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $420.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Materion Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.00%.

Materion Profile

(Free Report)

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.