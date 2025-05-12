Northern Trust Corp Has $28.40 Million Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,575,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 49,912 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $28,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDU. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter valued at $778,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 115,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 34,409 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 81,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 14,360 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,691,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 988,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,804,000 after buying an additional 515,878 shares during the period. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MDU Resources Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $17.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.23 and a 1 year high of $20.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.97.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $674.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.13 million. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

