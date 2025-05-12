Northern Trust Corp Has $28.53 Million Stock Position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 435,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,463 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $28,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VCTR. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,755,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 976,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,899,000 after purchasing an additional 166,265 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,557,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,949,000 after purchasing an additional 153,459 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 599.7% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 173,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,361,000 after purchasing an additional 148,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 278,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,243,000 after acquiring an additional 138,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $59.14 on Monday. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.82 and a 1-year high of $73.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.57 and a 200 day moving average of $62.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.38 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.02%.

VCTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Victory Capital from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Victory Capital from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Victory Capital from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Victory Capital from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Victory Capital from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

