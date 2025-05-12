Northern Trust Corp Has $29.13 Million Stock Holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 752,742 shares of the local business review company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,610 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.14% of Yelp worth $29,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Yelp by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,815 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Yelp by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 637 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Yelp by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,767 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Yelp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 60,697 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Yelp by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,094 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yelp Stock Up 8.6%

Shares of YELP opened at $38.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99. Yelp Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $41.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.25 and a 200-day moving average of $37.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The local business review company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. Yelp had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $358.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yelp news, insider Craig Saldanha sold 1,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $35,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,563,198.50. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 21,989 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $785,007.30. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 153,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,467,776.30. This trade represents a 12.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,727 shares of company stock valued at $2,025,717 over the last ninety days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Yelp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Yelp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

