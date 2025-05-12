Northern Trust Corp Has $29.25 Million Stock Holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 847,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,073 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $29,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 68,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 4,525.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Stock Up 0.4%

EVTC stock opened at $35.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.44. EVERTEC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $38.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02.

EVERTEC Announces Dividend

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $228.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on EVERTEC from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of EVERTEC in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on EVERTEC from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded EVERTEC from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EVERTEC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

Insider Transactions at EVERTEC

In other news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $2,996,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,567,341.40. This represents a 22.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karla Cruz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $73,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,250.05. This trade represents a 9.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,170 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,206 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About EVERTEC

(Free Report)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

