Northern Trust Corp Increases Holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,465,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422,683 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.72% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $25,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZI. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 343.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 183.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZI. DA Davidson cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.19.

ZI stock opened at $9.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 311.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.02. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $13.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.18.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $309.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.64 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

