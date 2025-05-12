Northern Trust Corp Increases Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,751 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.92% of Ambarella worth $27,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,452,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,628,000 after acquiring an additional 98,841 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 38,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 16,415 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,626,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 133,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,679,000 after acquiring an additional 63,836 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMBA shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $27,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,235,595.50. This represents a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 1,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $87,151.68. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 981,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,996,187.84. This trade represents a 0.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,328 shares of company stock worth $513,467 over the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ambarella Stock Performance

Shares of AMBA opened at $53.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.99. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.86 and a fifty-two week high of $85.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.19.

Ambarella Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

