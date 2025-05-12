Northern Trust Corp Increases Stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,059 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $27,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 286.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 803.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUBG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Hub Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Hub Group in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Hub Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hub Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hub Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.24.

Hub Group Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $33.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.97. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $53.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $915.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.86 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. Hub Group’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

