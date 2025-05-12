Northern Trust Corp Increases Stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,951,636 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 297,961 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Lyft were worth $25,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lyft in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lyft in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Lyft in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Lyft by 259.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lyft in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LYFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lyft from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Lyft in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.47.

Lyft Stock Up 28.0%

LYFT opened at $16.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.93 and a 1-year high of $19.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 277.33, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.59.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Lyft had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Lyft declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 11th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the ride-sharing company to purchase up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 2,424 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $30,348.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 911,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,417,263.44. The trade was a 0.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Logan Green sold 11,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $152,222.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 297,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,970,517.60. This trade represents a 3.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,143 shares of company stock worth $486,841 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

