Northern Trust Corp Increases Stake in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 808,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,594 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.32% of Trustmark worth $28,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRMK. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Trustmark by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,472,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,708 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Trustmark by 176.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 339,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,014,000 after purchasing an additional 216,706 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in Trustmark by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 299,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,591,000 after purchasing an additional 169,011 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trustmark during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,704,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Trustmark during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,652,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Trading Down 0.3%

Trustmark stock opened at $35.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Trustmark Co. has a 52 week low of $27.42 and a 52 week high of $40.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.67.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $231.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.38 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trustmark Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRMK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Trustmark from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Trustmark in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Trustmark from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Hovde Group raised their price target on Trustmark from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

Trustmark Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

