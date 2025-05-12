Northern Trust Corp Increases Stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,517,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 301,482 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.13% of Viavi Solutions worth $25,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 3,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 804.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 836.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 9,389 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the period. 95.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, January 31st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.69.

Viavi Solutions Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock opened at $9.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.54. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $12.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.11 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP James L. Veler, Jr. sold 13,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $149,944.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 8,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $74,794.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 259,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,002.52. This represents a 3.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,549 shares of company stock worth $485,916. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

