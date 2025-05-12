Northern Trust Corp Increases Stock Holdings in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 650,844 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 48,442 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.42% of OFG Bancorp worth $27,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $4,570,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in OFG Bancorp by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 237,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after purchasing an additional 102,841 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its stake in OFG Bancorp by 139.1% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 176,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 102,680 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in OFG Bancorp by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,167,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,423,000 after purchasing an additional 89,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in OFG Bancorp by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 43,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on OFG. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded OFG Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on OFG Bancorp from $53.50 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on OFG Bancorp from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on OFG Bancorp from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

In related news, CFO Maritza Arizmendi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $207,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,630,196.80. The trade was a 7.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OFG opened at $41.24 on Monday. OFG Bancorp has a 52-week low of $33.15 and a 52-week high of $47.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.35 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 22.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.78%.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

