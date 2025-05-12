Northern Trust Corp Purchases 151,654 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,484,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 151,654 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $27,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.09. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.89.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.97). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 40,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $406,042.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,022,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,502,093.85. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 275,880 shares of company stock valued at $4,034,037. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

