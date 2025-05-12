Northern Trust Corp Purchases 153,992 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,352,046 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,992 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $25,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEM. Barclays PLC increased its position in Select Medical by 396.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 192,357 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 153,576 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the third quarter worth $286,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 12.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 69,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 6.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,357,823 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $82,208,000 after purchasing an additional 147,032 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 55,144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 24,471 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Parvinderjit S. Khanuja bought 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $315,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 65,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,636.78. The trade was a 47.63% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Chernow sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 714,516 shares in the company, valued at $12,861,288. The trade was a 23.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Select Medical from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark raised Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Select Medical in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Select Medical Stock Performance

Shares of Select Medical stock opened at $14.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.57 and its 200-day moving average is $21.01. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $40.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The health services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to buy up to 42.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.66%.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

