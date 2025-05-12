Northern Trust Corp Purchases 16,674 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 593,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,674 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $24,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 762.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Mercury Systems Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $46.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.48 and a 12 month high of $52.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.94. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.72 and a beta of 0.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $211.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.25 million. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 10.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Mercury Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Baird R W upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mercury Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MRCY

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Douglas Munro sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $26,251.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,916.64. This trade represents a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Charles Roger Iv Wells sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $103,329.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,343.36. The trade was a 2.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,466 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,247 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury Systems

(Free Report)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.