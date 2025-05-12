Northern Trust Corp Purchases 277,891 Shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,153,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 277,891 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.14% of ArcelorMittal worth $26,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dauntless Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at $655,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 218.1% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 82,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 56,345 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at $1,623,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at $400,000. Institutional investors own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.20 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $31.70 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.95.

ArcelorMittal stock opened at $30.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.32 and a 200-day moving average of $26.57. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.62.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.33. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio is 30.07%.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

