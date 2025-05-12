Northern Trust Corp Purchases 308,142 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,575,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 308,142 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $25,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,369,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,841,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Wendy’s by 1,636.2% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 263,767 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 248,575 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ WEN opened at $11.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The Wendy’s Company has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $20.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.71 and its 200 day moving average is $15.59.

Wendy’s Cuts Dividend

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 75.56% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $523.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

Insider Activity at Wendy’s

In other Wendy’s news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 136,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $1,752,651.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 203,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,600,494.05. The trade was a 40.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Wendy’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, March 7th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Wendy’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Wendy’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Argus raised Wendy’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.34.

Wendy’s Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

