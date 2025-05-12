Northern Trust Corp Purchases 455,757 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,671,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 455,757 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.64% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $24,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,982,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,126,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,743,000 after acquiring an additional 477,231 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,134,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 975,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,499,000 after acquiring an additional 294,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 699,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,393,000 after acquiring an additional 284,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XHR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

XHR opened at $11.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average of $13.64. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.31 and a beta of 1.60.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $288.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. This is a boost from Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 254.55%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of investment in luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

