Northern Trust Corp Purchases 60,905 Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 617,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,905 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $25,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 46,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 184.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 27,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 17,658 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 9,311 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $43.36 on Monday. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $51.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $145.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.80 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 25.39%. Analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

