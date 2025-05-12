Northern Trust Corp Purchases 69,916 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 565,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,916 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.22% of Omnicell worth $25,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,562,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,628,000 after buying an additional 28,573 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Omnicell by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,642,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,127,000 after purchasing an additional 394,820 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,526,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,951,000 after buying an additional 377,883 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,450,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,573,000 after buying an additional 699,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,431,000 after buying an additional 21,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $25.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 95.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.28 and its 200-day moving average is $39.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.37. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $55.75.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $269.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.18 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.82%. Omnicell’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Omnicell from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Omnicell from $62.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.83.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

