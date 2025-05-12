Northern Trust Corp Purchases 81,450 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 538,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,450 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.05% of Cheesecake Factory worth $25,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAKE. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 9.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,364,000 after purchasing an additional 22,416 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,114,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,142,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheesecake Factory

In other news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $1,553,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,687.36. This trade represents a 42.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Overton sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $5,308,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,092,147 shares in the company, valued at $164,131,162.76. This represents a 3.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.60.

Cheesecake Factory Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of CAKE opened at $50.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $57.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $927.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.17 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 45.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.86%.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

