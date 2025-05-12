Northern Trust Corp Raises Stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report) by 594.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,258,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,077,568 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.99% of Concentra Group Holdings Parent worth $24,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Motco purchased a new stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000.

Shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent stock opened at $21.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and a PE ratio of 14.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.31. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.89 and a 12 month high of $24.81.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent ( NYSE:CON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $500.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.06 million. Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.56%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CON shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

