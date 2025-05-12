Northland Capmk Estimates OppFi’s Q2 Earnings (NYSE:OPFI)

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Free Report) – Northland Capmk increased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of OppFi in a report released on Wednesday, May 7th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for OppFi’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. OppFi had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The firm had revenue of $140.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.71 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities set a $13.00 target price on shares of OppFi in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of OppFi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of OppFi from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE OPFI opened at $11.63 on Monday. OppFi has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $17.73. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 72.69 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.24.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 8th.

In related news, Director Theodore G. Schwartz sold 79,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $726,373.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 186,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,704,908.81. The trade was a 29.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Vennettilli sold 43,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $408,599.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,700.90. This trade represents a 32.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,027,991 shares of company stock valued at $9,489,160 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in OppFi by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 284,900 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in OppFi by 249.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 617,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 440,582 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in OppFi by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 447,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 73,905 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in OppFi by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 429,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 93,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in OppFi by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 412,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 11,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

