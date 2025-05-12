Northpointe Bancshares (NYSE:NPB) and Potomac Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PTBS) Critical Contrast

Potomac Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PTBS – Get Free Report) and Northpointe Bancshares (NYSE:NPB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Potomac Bancshares and Northpointe Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Potomac Bancshares alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Potomac Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Northpointe Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.3% of Potomac Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Potomac Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of Northpointe Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Potomac Bancshares $48.09 million 1.39 $7.34 million $1.77 9.12 Northpointe Bancshares $187.14 million 2.23 N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Potomac Bancshares and Northpointe Bancshares”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Potomac Bancshares has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Northpointe Bancshares.

Dividends

Potomac Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Northpointe Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Potomac Bancshares pays out 29.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Potomac Bancshares and Northpointe Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Potomac Bancshares 0 0 0 0 0.00 Northpointe Bancshares 0 0 2 0 3.00

Northpointe Bancshares has a consensus price target of $17.25, suggesting a potential upside of 25.55%. Given Northpointe Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Northpointe Bancshares is more favorable than Potomac Bancshares.

Summary

Northpointe Bancshares beats Potomac Bancshares on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Potomac Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Potomac Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Charles Town that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts; and certificates of deposit (CD). It also provides personal loans, including new and used vehicle, home equity, unsecured home improvement and personal, retail equipment, and lot loans, as well as loans secured by CD, and home equity lines of credit; commercial loans for building or office purchases, commercial real estate and construction, and production and administrative equipment purchases; lines of credit; mortgage, commercial, term, residential and commercial construction, commercial real estate, and agricultural loans; and credit and debit cards. In addition, the company offers Card Pay, cash management, merchant, financial planning, trust and estate, investment management, wealth management, full-service brokerage, retirement and insurance planning and products, asset allocation and management, and college planning services, as well as telephone, mobile, and online banking services. Potomac Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is based in Charles Town, West Virginia.

About Northpointe Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Northpointe Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It offers a nationwide mortgage purchase program, residential mortgage loans, digital deposit banking to retail customers and custodial deposit services. The company was founded by Charles A. Williams in 1998 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

Receive News & Ratings for Potomac Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potomac Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.