Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Price Target Cut to $280.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Benchmark from $295.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

NVMI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Nova from $310.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nova in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Nova from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.60.

Nova Trading Down 1.7%

Nova stock opened at $183.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.13. Nova has a 1-year low of $154.00 and a 1-year high of $289.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.66.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $213.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.10 million. Nova had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 22.33%. Nova’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nova will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nova

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Nova by 253.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 25,345 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Nova by 352.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nova by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,169,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,358,000 after buying an additional 11,915 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Nova by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Nova during the fourth quarter worth about $2,954,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

About Nova

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

