NRx Pharmaceuticals (NRXP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect NRx Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). On average, analysts expect NRx Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ NRXP opened at $2.04 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.14. The firm has a market cap of $35.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.44. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $6.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on NRx Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NRXP

About NRx Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including suicidal depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and chronic pain. Its products include NRX-101 (D-cycloserine/Lurasidone), an oral, fixed dosed combination of D-cycloserine and lurasidone that earned food and drug administration-designated breakthrough therapy for suicidal treatment-resistant bipolar depression; and NRX-100 (ketamine), which has been awarded FDA fast track designation for the treatment of severe bipolar depression with acute suicidal ideation and behavior.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.