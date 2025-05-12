NRx Pharmaceuticals (NRXP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect NRx Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter.
NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). On average, analysts expect NRx Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5%
Shares of NASDAQ NRXP opened at $2.04 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.14. The firm has a market cap of $35.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.44. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $6.01.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NRXP
About NRx Pharmaceuticals
NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including suicidal depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and chronic pain. Its products include NRX-101 (D-cycloserine/Lurasidone), an oral, fixed dosed combination of D-cycloserine and lurasidone that earned food and drug administration-designated breakthrough therapy for suicidal treatment-resistant bipolar depression; and NRX-100 (ketamine), which has been awarded FDA fast track designation for the treatment of severe bipolar depression with acute suicidal ideation and behavior.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NRx Pharmaceuticals
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Constellation Powers Up With Reinforced AI Data Center Strategy
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Top Analyst-Rated Healthcare Stocks to Watch Now
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- GlobalFoundries Stock Hits Bottom: Is a Rebound Coming?
Receive News & Ratings for NRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.