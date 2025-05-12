NU (NU) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect NU to post earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter.
NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. NU had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. On average, analysts expect NU to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NU Stock Up 0.3%
NU stock opened at $12.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.10. NU has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $16.15. The company has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.
NU Company Profile
Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.
