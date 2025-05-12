NU (NU) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect NU to post earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. NU had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. On average, analysts expect NU to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NU alerts:

NU Stock Up 0.3%

NU stock opened at $12.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.10. NU has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $16.15. The company has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NU from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.47.

Get Our Latest Report on NU

NU Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.