NU (NU) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

NU (NYSE:NU) is anticipated to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect NU to post earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter.

NU (NYSE:NU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12. NU had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.17 billion. On average, analysts expect NU to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NU stock opened at $12.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.10. NU has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $16.15. The company has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

NU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NU from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NU from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $15.47.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David VĂ©lez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

