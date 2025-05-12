nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.00.

Several analysts recently commented on NVT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on nVent Electric from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $85.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on nVent Electric from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nVent Electric

In related news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 4,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total transaction of $247,915.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,003,997.75. This represents a 11.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVT. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,520,000. TT International Asset Management LTD grew its position in nVent Electric by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 108,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,388,000 after purchasing an additional 18,376 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $760,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,009,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

nVent Electric stock opened at $61.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24. nVent Electric has a 12-month low of $41.71 and a 12-month high of $86.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.74 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.86%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Featured Articles

