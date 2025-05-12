Nyxoah (NYXH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect Nyxoah to post earnings of ($0.49) per share and revenue of $1.64 million for the quarter.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 million. Nyxoah had a negative net margin of 1,043.93% and a negative return on equity of 51.68%. On average, analysts expect Nyxoah to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Nyxoah alerts:

Nyxoah Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:NYXH opened at $6.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $214.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.95. Nyxoah has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $12.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Nyxoah from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Nyxoah

About Nyxoah

(Get Free Report)

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company’s lead solution comprises Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nyxoah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nyxoah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.