Oklo (OKLO) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect Oklo to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect Oklo to post $-8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Oklo alerts:

Oklo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OKLO opened at $28.09 on Monday. Oklo has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $59.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.61 and its 200-day moving average is $27.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of -0.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Oklo from $27.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Oklo in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Oklo in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Oklo from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Oklo in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Oklo

Insider Buying and Selling at Oklo

In related news, Director John M. Jansen purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.57 per share, with a total value of $147,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $147,420. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 35,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $889,429.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,033,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,494,059.15. This trade represents a 0.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Oklo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oklo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oklo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.