Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.29.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $116.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 0.7%

OMC opened at $75.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95. Omnicom Group has a twelve month low of $69.13 and a twelve month high of $107.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 36.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omnicom Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,466,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,629,000 after acquiring an additional 424,936 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 20.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,178,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $595,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,165 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,714,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $577,732,000 after acquiring an additional 156,438 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,151,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,453,000 after purchasing an additional 51,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,882,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,076,000 after purchasing an additional 747,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

