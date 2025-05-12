OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,607 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OSW. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 2,395.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OneSpaWorld in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of OneSpaWorld from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of OneSpaWorld from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of OneSpaWorld from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSW opened at $18.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.87. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $23.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. OneSpaWorld’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

