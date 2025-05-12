Onestream (NASDAQ:OS) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Stephens

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stephens from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Onestream from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Onestream in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Onestream from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Onestream in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Onestream in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.14.

Get Onestream alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Onestream

Onestream Stock Up 7.1%

OS opened at $26.09 on Friday. Onestream has a twelve month low of $16.69 and a twelve month high of $35.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.35.

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $136.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.08 million. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Onestream will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 10,000 shares of Onestream stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $250,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Kinzer sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $811,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onestream

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Onestream by 5,118.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,596,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,543,000 after buying an additional 1,566,276 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Onestream in the 4th quarter valued at $1,004,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Onestream by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Onestream during the third quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Onestream by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 66,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 24,377 shares in the last quarter.

About Onestream

(Get Free Report)

OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of an artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. The company was founded by Craig Colby and Thomas Shea on October 15, 2021 and is headquartered in Birmingham, MI.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Onestream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onestream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.