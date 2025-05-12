Onestream’s (OS) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a $29.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $32.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on OS. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Onestream from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Onestream in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Onestream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Onestream in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Onestream from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.14.

OS opened at $26.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.34 and a 200-day moving average of $26.35. Onestream has a 52-week low of $16.69 and a 52-week high of $35.39.

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $136.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.08 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Onestream will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Onestream news, Director John Kinzer sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $811,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Onestream by 5,118.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,596,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,543,000 after buying an additional 1,566,276 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Onestream in the 4th quarter valued at $1,004,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Onestream by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Onestream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Onestream by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 66,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 24,377 shares during the period.

OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of an artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. The company was founded by Craig Colby and Thomas Shea on October 15, 2021 and is headquartered in Birmingham, MI.

